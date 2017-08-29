Ms. Cynthia Bailey FINALLY Reveals Her New Man… Photos Inside!

@mr.willj A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Reality star and model, Cynthia Bailey, is showing off her new man, who’s name is William Jones, via Instagram.

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, who finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Peter Thompson not too long ago, didn’t share too much details about her beau, but she did let us all know he has her walking on cloud nine.

He's got me feeling pretty special💋 #50cynt #cynthiabaileyeyewear #malories @malbaileymassie A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

And according to the trolls on Twitter and Instagram, Jones is a former football player who was once featured on Steve Harvey’s dating experiment before it got cancelled. Steve disguised Will to appear less attractive than he really is.

One of the main jobs as a father is to illustrate through action how your young lady should be courted. When that young lady becomes a woman, she will expect nothing less from any man! . Just an FYI for the ones that don't know…. A man should ALWAYS walk on the curb side. . 📸 @jongle.fever A post shared by Will Jones (@mr.willj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

The couple have reportedly been traveling overseas together and both have teenage kids. Will has a daughter from a previous relationship and Bailey co-parents her daughter with ex-boyfriend and actor, Leon.

Whoever said that you can’t find happiness after divorce, Well, they lied!